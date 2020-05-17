Despite recent statements in which he said he wanted to remain in the Milan, Lucas Paquetá’s future does not seem to be at Rossonero. The Italian team does not believe that the Brazilian fits the playing style of Ralf Rangnic, coach appointed by the European media as the new commander of the club next season, and intends to negotiate the midfielder.

Many periodicals in the country of the boot have reported that Milan wants to use Paquetá as a bargaining chip. The interest in Florentino, a 20-year-old midfielder who belongs to the Benfica, and the seven times Champions League winning team must submit proposals involving the Brazilian. The offer that most pleases the Portuguese club would be the exchange of players along with a payment.

According to the Italian portal Calciomercato, Benfica estimates Paquetá worth 30 million euros, while Florentino would cost 45 million. Thus, the Eagles of Lisbon ask the Brazilian together with 15 million euros for the Portuguese promise. The scenario is still not ideal for Milan, which intends to convince Manuel Rui Costa, former player and current sports director of Benfica, to reduce the demand.

Lucas Paquetá has not been pleasing Milan’s board and should be negotiated in the next transfer window (Photo: Disclosure / ACM)

Photo: Gazeta Esportiva

Another team interested in Paquetá is Fiorentina. Viola offered an exchange between the midfielder and striker Cutrone or a loan from the former Flamengo player for two years, but neither proposal pleased Milan.

In 2020, Paquetá participated in six Milan matches, leaving the bench in five of them. The Brazilian’s recent performance does not please the Rossonero board. In 19 games played in the season, only once did the midfielder participate in the 90 minutes and did not score goals.

Sports Gazette





.