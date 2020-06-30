TODOmercadoWEB.es © photo by Daniele Buffa / Image Sport Today at 00: 17Europe by José M. Díaz After the defeat against the Maritime, Bruno Lage made the position of coach available to the leaders. President Luís Filipe Vieira confirmed that the strategist’s departure was accepted.

/ * Settaggio delle variabili * /

var menunav = 'europe';

var indirizzo = window.location.pathname.split ("https://www.todomercadoweb.es/");

var word = '';

if (word == '') word = getQueryParam ('word');

zone var = "default";

var azione = "read";

var idsezione = "13";

var titolo_art = "Benfica, Vieira accepts the resignation of Bruno Lage";

var sezione_art = "Europe";

var now = '30 June pray 04:13 ';

var squadra = "";

/ * Settaggio della searchbar (with titoletto) * /

var searchbar = false;

if (indirizzo[1]! = '' && word == '') searchbar = indirizzo[1].replace (/ - / gi, "") .replace (/ _ / gi, "") .toUpperCase ();

else if (azione == 'search') {

searchbar = "Search";

if (word! = false && word! = '') searchbar = searchbar + 'for' + word.toUpperCase ()

} else if (azione == 'contatti') searchbar = azione.toUpperCase ();

indirizzo = indirizzo[1].replace ('-', '');

if (word == false) word = '';

/ * Asynchronous cartoon degli social script (version this comments your main_all.js) * /

if (("read" == azione || "media" == azione) && euPubConsentExists) {var scripts =["//connect.facebook.net/it_IT/all.js#xfbml=1"];! function (e) {for (var t = 0, a = e.length; a> t; t ++) {var o = document.createElement ("script"); o.type = "text / javascript", or .async =! 0, o.src = e[t]; var r = document.getElementsByTagName ("script")[0]; r.parentNode.insertBefore (o, r)}} (scripts)}

function lazyImage (id)

{

var imgs = document.getElementById (id);

if (imgs! == undefined && imgs! == null)

{

var img = imgs.getElementsByTagName ('IMG');

if (img! == undefined && img! == null && img.length> 0)

{

for (var i = 0; i

Catégorie : EXPLICA-Football

admin

Posts created 4636

Navigation de l’article

Article précédent COVID-19 : Newsom imposera des restrictions supplémentaires si la menace virale augmente – . Dallas (39)Article suivant La nueva característica de Spotify hace que sea más difícil saltar a Apple Music

Laisser un commentaire

Rechercher :

Articles récents

Moon Studio ne prévoit pas de port (pour l’instant)

Pourquoi Christopher Nolan n’autorise aucune chaise sur le plateau

L’iPhone fête ses 13 ans

La nueva característica de Spotify hace que sea más difícil saltar a Apple Music

Benfica, Vieira accepts the resignation of Bruno Lage

Commentaires récents

Archives

juin 2020

Catégories

Bnews : Apple

Bnews : Divertissement

Bnews : Gaming

Bnews : Tech

breaking news coronavirus

breaking news INTERNATIONAL

EXPLICA-Football

EZ : mobile

Méta

Connexion Flux des publications Flux des commentaires Site de WordPress-FR

Articles similaires

H

EXPLICA-Footballjuin 23, 2020

How the new Champions League will be played

B

EXPLICA-Footballjuin 22, 2020

Boca expects a positive response from Tevez and, being the idol, made the decision that it continues to be the best payment on campus

R

EXPLICA-Footballjuin 22, 2020

Real Madrid: Sergio Ramos and Iker Casillas remember the ‘Décimaen 2014 | Soccer news ’| Champions League

S

EXPLICA-Footballjuin 21, 2020

Scandal: Champions referee was arrested in prostitution case | Champions League

Copyright 2020 Agence SEO Tous droits réservés. Theme par ThemeGrill. Fièrement propulsé par WordPress

Rechercher :

Commencez à saisir votre recherche ci-dessus et pressez Entrée pour rechercher. ESC pour annuler.