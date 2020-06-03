Benfica returns to the Portuguese Championship and receives Tondela to remain in the fight for the title of the competition. The confrontation that marks the return of the Luz team to the lawns takes place this Thursday, at 15:15 (Brasília time). While the Eagles dream of leadership, visitors seek to add points to stay away from the relegation zone.

Benfica seeks better results on the return of the Portuguese Championship (Disclosure / slbenfica.pt)

Benfica tries to have a different restart than the performance and results of the team were before the tournament stopped due to the coronavirus. Of the last five games valid for the Portuguese, the team only won one confrontation, but even so it is only one point behind rival Porto.

In the first round, the Eagles had a difficult confrontation and got the three points with a minimum victory against Tondela. To win, the home team have the best attack and defense of the competition, in addition to the top scorer, the Brazilian Carlos Vinícius, author of 15 goals so far. The team also has the best assistant, Pizzi, with eight decisive passes of the season.

Visitors will have the thankless mission of playing in one of the most difficult terrains in the country, Estádio da Luz, elected by “France Football” as one of the hottest places to play. However, Tondela hopes that the absence of fans can make a difference, as has been shown in the German Championship, in order to achieve a good result.

