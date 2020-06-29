Mauricio Pochettino He remains without a team since he was removed from the Tottenham last November and could start a new adventure in Portugal. At least that’s the intention of the Benficawhat do you want the Argentinian be your coach next season. To do this, they will offer you a succulent contract to seduce the technician.

Bruno Lage will not continue to lead the Portuguese team and Jorge Jesús, with a contract with the Flamengo, has ruled out returning to Benfica. That is why the club has now begun efforts to sign Pochettino according to the Récord newspaper. Although it seems complicated that he agrees to lead the Portuguese team, the Benfica It intends to offer you a very important contract to convince you.

Despite the fact that the situation of the white team has changed now that the leadership has recovered, the truth is that the team raised doubts when it was defeated against the Manchester City in the first leg of the knockout stages of the Champions League. As revealed by Eduardo Inda, director of OK DAILY, at El Chiringuito de Jugones: “After the sad defeat against City, emissaries from Real Madrid spoke with Pochettino. He told them: ‘I will wait for Real Madrid for as long as it takes.’ ”

His dream is to train Real Madrid

Own Mauricio Pochettino recently noted in The Guardian: “I saw Mourinho in Madrid and I said to him: Maybe one day I took your place at Real Madrid, but look how life changes. He has taken my place at Tottenham. Incredible, huh? ”.

Regarding his future, he added: “We love England and the Premier League. I still think that the Premier it is the best league in the world. It is one of the options and, of course, it may be my priority, but I am not closed to move to a different country. At the moment, my idea is to stay here, live in London, my family and me. It will be difficult to work in another country, but not impossible. «