In an interview ‘FC Porto em Casa’, this weekend, the ace Ricardo Quaresma answered some questions about his career and commented on the biggest rivalries he faced on the field. When asked about his favorite opponent in his career, the striker highlighted Benfica. Currently, at the age of 36, the athlete follows in Kasımpaşa, from Turkey.

Ricardo Quaresma with the shirt of Kasımpaşa, from Turkey

Photo: Lance!

– It is my favorite opponent in Portugal, without a doubt. I liked playing against Benfica a lot, it was one of those that I rested most during the week to always get up for that game. It is a special game for us. It was the week when I was better prepared to reach the field and blow up with them. With all the respect I have for Benfica it is the club that had the most bites to play – assured Quaresma.

Ricardo Quaresma was revealed by Sporting, and stood out by defending the colors of Porto. In his debut with the blue and white shirt, against the biggest rival Benfica, he scored a goal in the Super Cup of Portugal. He also commented that he was hired by the club after the departure of one of the greatest idol: Deco.

– It was a very big responsibility. I came from Barcelona, ​​FC Porto had just won everything and just lost a super ace, which was Deco. I was at a stage when things had not gone well at Barcelona and many people criticized and speculated. I got it in my head that I had to get in well, for the Porto fans to start believing in me – he concluded.

