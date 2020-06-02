Top scorer in the Portuguese Championship with 15 goals, the Brazilian is eager to return to action this season and that happens this Thursday, at 15:15, against Tondela

The Liga de Portugal will be played again after almost three months paralyzed by COVID-19. Benfica, second in the competition, will have Tondela ahead of them this Thursday, at 15:15 (Brasília time).

Carlos Vinícius is the Brazilian with the most goals in the European season and has already rocked the net 20 times (Photo: .)

Photo: Lance!

The Eagles have one of the main names of this European season: the Brazilian Carlos Vinícius. The striker is the League’s top scorer with 15 goals, in addition to giving five assists in 22 games, starting in 14 games, which makes him have an average of 0.90 participation in goal per game. The player celebrated the lap and showed confidence to continue at a high level.

– I am happy that we will be able to wear the Benfica shirt again, go on the pitch to defend the club. I was already homesick. Of course the fans will be sorely missed, but we understand the moment and we know that from home they will be cheering and giving great energy to all of us – he said before completing:

– We are prepared for the restart of the League. The whole team is confident. We worked hard on this return and hope to do our best to pursue our goal in the competition – he concluded.

In the current season Carlos Vinícius has been emerging in Portugal once again. There are 36 games, 20 goals and 12 assists, resulting in an average of 0.88 participation in goals per game. The goals still show the importance of the Brazilian within the area for his team, since all were scored in that division of the field.

Benfica is the current vice-leader of Liga NOS with 59 points, one behind leader Porto, with ten more rounds left to the end of the championship.

See too:

Argentine negotiation with Barça should trigger attack from other clubs in Europe