Benfica gives Vieira an ultimatum to leave the club and announces elections

07/14/2021 at 5:15 PM CEST

Benfica reported this Wednesday that Luís Filipe Vieira, currently with suspended functions as president and in house arrest for alleged tax and money laundering crimes, he has 30 days to demonstrate that he can exercise functions on the board of directors or resign from that position.

If you do neither of these things, you will be expelled, Benfica has declared in a statement sent to the Portuguese Securities Market Commission (CMVM), in which it explains that the measures imposed on Vieira by the Justice prevent it from carrying out its functions normally. Therefore, from Benfica they give two options: Either solve this situation or Vieira himself resigns in 30 days.

The former president of Benfica is currently in house arrest, until he makes effective a bail of three million euros not to enter jail. Vieira, 72, who has held the post since 2003, suspended his duties after being arrested last week and the presidency has been assumed by former soccer player Rui Costa, until now vice president and who plans elections before the end of this year.

The decision to advance with elections was made by those responsible for the club, who They seek to stop the effects of the earthquake unleashed by the arrest of Vieira, who is being investigated for alleged tax crimes and money laundering in businesses of 100 million euros. Some of them directly affect the club and its shareholders.

In this last section there are also news related to the operation that led to the arrest of Vieira and three other people. One of those people, businessman José António dos Santos – whose businesses are also under suspicion – agreed to sell about 25% of the club’s shares to the American investor John Textor, an operation that, has qualified the club before the generated commotion, must first be approved by the general assembly.