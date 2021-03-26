Benfica denies rumors about Diego Costa

03/26/2021 at 7:26 PM CET

Alberto Teruel

Diego Costa is one of the most sought-after free agents on the market. After leaving Atlético de Madrid, the Spanish-Brazilian is in Brazil while he solves his future. In recent days, the forward’s name has been linked to Benfica, but the Lisbon club has not been slow to deny it through an official statement.

“SL Benfica denies there are ongoing negotiations to hire forward Diego Costa. The Club reiterates that, until the end of the season, the focus of its professional football structure is solely focused on winning the remaining 10 games of the Championship and the final of the Portuguese Cup, “the statement read. However, despite the negative from within the club, the Diego Costa case is far from cool.

According to sources close to Benfica, Diego Costa has unleashed internal differences. Luís Filipe Vieira, president of the Lisbon club, has established contacts with the forward, even going so far as to sign a preliminary agreement that he was willing to seal next week. However, this operation does not convince internally, neither economically nor sportingly. The Spanish-Brazilian has been away from the pitch for months, and his record would require an unprecedented effort from the club.

Diego Costa’s case is slightly reminiscent of Edison Cavani. The Uruguayan forward, whose contract with PSG expired at the end of last season, was associated with Benfica. Negotiations were denied from within the club and finally “El Matador” signed for Manchester United. Nevertheless, Vieira confirmed that these negotiations did take place, even stating that if he had made an appointment with Cavani in person, he would now be a Benfica player.