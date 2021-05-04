Benelli Imperiale 2021, Opera Bufa.

The Opera Bufa is a type of comic opera in which the composer Rossini, born in Pesaro, like Benelli, has its greatest exponent. And it is still comical, that an Italian brand, with a factory in China, has on paper one of the best retro motorcycles you can buy. Its price 4299 euros.

It had been a long time since I turned around to see a motorcycle better and taste it in more detail.

I was walking down the Cava Baja in Madrid and at the height of Cuchilleros a parked black motorcycle, looking like a classic motorcycle, it caught my attention. I step in front of her and after a few steps, I decide to go back over them and look at her more closely. When I saw it, the first thing I thought was that it was a very good reinterpretation of a classic, maybe some extra plastic for my taste, but I thought as soon as I saw it that it must have a good price. I was about two days after buying one. I came across the Benelli Imperiale. And it had been a long time since a motorcycle made me turn around. It has something that does not leave you indifferent.

Double seat, a long tube, a simple motorcycle look with classic lines, mechanical simplicity. The Benelli Imperiale has a 400 cubic centimeter single cylinder engine. Too little engine? Well … not as an urban motorcycle and not for making short trips. We recently showed you the new Triumph 1200 Steve McQueen, with 90 hp and a more powerful engine, but how much would you be able to travel with a motorcycle with practically no fairing? . We can assure you that neither of you will use it, in general, as an insatiable woman devours kilometers, but that it will help us to go to work, go to the terraces now that the good weather arrives or take a quiet dribble at rates of 120.

Does its power throw you back? it can be a complex point. But I asked you what use are you going to really give it

This Benelli Imperiale (the name is very cool), has 21 hp and a consumption of only 3.1 liters per 100. On top of pretty, she hardly even drinks. This Benelli 2021, adapted to Euro 5 regulations, costs 4299. A very competitive price. A Royal Enfield 500 costs about 1,000 euros more. The Royal’s engine has a little more chicha. You also have bikes with classic touches with more displacement, but, this Benelli makes it so easy for you that you retain in your head what you are really going to use these bikes for. You will sit down to drink coffee, a sunny day, while you look at it, you will La Metralleta discos to buy some music, and perhaps the next day, you will do a little routine of about 100 kilometers to sit on another terrace, in the sun.

Classic touches, mechanical simplicity, competitive price. Good credentials for lovers of vintage.

A Benelli Imperiale 530 is expected, which if it manages to get some CV will not hurt either. This Benelli, which seems so simple, could be the best reinterpretation of a classic motorcycle. The change is 5-speed, analog instrument panel, weighs 200 kg when empty. Valid with the A2 card, this Benelli promises.

Points in its favor, that it is a classic motorcycle with today’s production processes, that lovers of classic will love that. In addition, the price is very competitive compared to other alternatives. Points against it, that perhaps a little more power would not have been bad, but perhaps it was to the detriment of consumption and simplicity. In the end, you may want to sit on the Benelli and feel like you are truly on a motorcycle with classic touches.