Beneil Dariush vs. Tony Ferguson announced as the new co-star of UFC 262

With Nate diaz out due to a minor injury. UFC 262 has already defined its new co-star: Tony Ferguson vs. Beneil Dariush it will be part of one of the main attractions of the night.

The announcement was made by the organization on Thursday morning.

Ferguson, he will try to end his bad phase inside the octagon. The former interim lightweight champion is on a two-game losing streak. In his last fight, he lost to Charles Oliveira by unanimous decision in the co-star of UFC 256. This will be the opportunity for you “El Cucuy” rebound against a recognized rival.

Dariush, is in a different situation than its rival. The lightweight is on a six-win streak. In his last fight, he beat Carlos Diego Ferreira by decision divided into UFC Vegas 18. A victory against Ferguson, it would bring him closer to a title opportunity.

UFC 262 the next one will be held 15 th of May in the Toyota Center from Houston Texas.