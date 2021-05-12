Beneil Dariush reveals feeling motivated and expects a war against Tony Ferguson at UFC 262

Having obtained her wish to face a Top 5, Beneil Dariush doesn’t want to waste her chance. Ready for combat front Tony ferguson at UFC 266. Beneil revealed to be motivated for combat and stated that he is waiting for a war.

The statements were made in interviews with MMA Fighting.

“I am ready to fight one of the most dangerous fighters in the UFC, one of the greatest lightweights of all time and I am genuinely happy with that. I can wait. Just thinking about the fight makes me smile. I’m going to go in there and it will be a war. I think we’re going to see the best Tony. I’m super excited about that match ”, he claimed Dariush.

The Iranian declared that he does not wait for a chance for the light belt himself to beat Ferguson and explained the reasons.

“I don’t think that makes me the number one candidate. I know it’s strange to say just because you have a six-win streak, but I don’t think that makes me fight for the belt. If Dustin wins, I think he will fight for the belt. Even if Conor loses, he will be in front of me. I’m behind Justin Gaethje too ”, concluded Beneil.

On a six-game winning streak, Dariush look for a big boom in the light division. Ninth in the ranking, Beneil has a record of 20-4 and 1 No Answer. In his last fight, he beat Carlos Diego Ferreira by decision divided into UFC Vegas 18.