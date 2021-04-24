A smartwatch is one great help when it comes to performing various tasks. Not only do they give us the time, but they help us when we exercise, shop or want to reply to a message. The benefits of smart watches are more than enough to value the acquisition of one, so we invite you to discover what they are.

The 3 reasons why you should buy a smartwatch

Secure payment method

Yes, you can pay for your purchases with your smart watch. It will be enough to include them in your phone’s wallet and transfer them to the watch. Now that we hardly use cash and the cards are all contactless, paying with the watch is the best. To begin with, because it is the cleanest system. You do not have to deal with bills or coins or open the wallet to remove the card. And then, because it is the safest system. Neither the watch nor the phone stores the card dataAnd if for any reason someone steals your watch or you lose it, you will need the PIN code to unlock it.

Physical activity partner

Health is always a priority, and those who exercise already know that a smartwatch informs you of the number of steps you take, how close or far your daily goal is, the floors climbed, distance … With this function, you can achieve you want, meet the daily challenge of physical activity. In addition, the most advanced clocks are capable of record an electrocardiogram fairly accurately, and send a notice if there is any irregularity or we suffer an accident. Technology at the service of health always.

Saves you from looking at the phone many times

We spend many hours, too many, with the phone in hand. A smartwatch shows you the notifications that arrive on your mobile, from a WhatsApp to an email notification. With it, you can avoid looking at the phone too many times. If your watch also has a mobile data connection, you can answer a call or make it without having the phone at hand. It is a marvel for those who go out to exercise and do not want to carry their mobile.

Acquiring a smartwatch does not suppose any whim. There are inexpensive ones that have the basic functions and that provide a good experience. Thanks to the use of these devices you can have everything under control, in addition to have the feeling of not having so much dependence on the mobile phone.