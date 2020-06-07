For all of us who care about our health and well-being, natural options are always those that give us the greatest benefits without fear of side effects. That is why we constantly find ourselves in search of new options for our well-being.

Evening primrose oil is an element with many contributions to health. It is obtained from the cold pressing of the seeds of the evening primrose plant, and its main components are linoleic acid and gamma-linoleic acid.

Uses of evening primrose oil

According to an article on the Cuídate Plus portal, the evening primrose oil It is used to treat diabetes, as well as to treat atopic dermatitis or eczema. It is also associated with pain relief from pre menstrual syndrome.

It works equally well to treat irritable bowel syndrome, asthma, and even to prevent obesity. This oil is easily available in pharmacies, so its use is widespread.

Medication

As it is a natural product, care must be taken with the medication and the frequency of use. Although the use of evening primrose oil is well known, its effectiveness against certain treatments is not fully proven.

It is important, therefore, to be careful with its consumption, because although it is true that it contains essential fats that are not produced by the body, its abuse can cause headaches and even stomachache.

Cautions

According to the Mayo Clinic, evening primrose oil should not be taken if you have a bleeding disorder. In addition, whoever is going to have surgery must suspend its use for at least 2 weeks before the operation.

Those who suffer from epilepsy or schizophrenia should not consume this component, as it could cause seizures. Similarly, it could cause pregnancy complications.

While it is true that the use of evening primrose oil It has short-term benefits, you should limit its consumption and consult a specialist first before starting to consume it frequently.