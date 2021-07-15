Benefited from a similar contagion?

The contagion of coronavirus forced the cancellation of two large PPV billboards. In the first case, it affected Teofimo López and in the second, Tyson Fury. In social networks, many fans questioned that they were indeed cases of COVID.

The suspicion in the case of Lopez is based on the fact that the disease, allowed to cancel an event on the way to failure. Then, there were statements from Teofimo’s father that deepened that suspicion, to the point that one month after the scheduled date for that fight (August 14), the reality is that it has no date.

In Fury’s case, the one who fueled the suspicion was Eddie Hearn. The promoter claimed that the third fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder would be a complete failure. Indirectly and without saying so, he evidently questioned the existence of the disease.

Added to that is the rumor that Fury would have been knocked out by one of his sparring partners. Despite these rumors, in the video we discussed another version of a possible reason for taking the fight to October, after Joshua vs. Usyk.