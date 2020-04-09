Twelve years have passed since the last album of Benediction “Killing Music”. Now those of Birmingham with the return of mythical vocalist Dave Ingram, they return to our stages with their “Return To Rubicon Tour”, with five dates in the Iberian Peninsula.

Now visit Benediction They visit our country, which we will work on two dates, specifically Madrid next Saturday, November 21 at the Sala Live in Carabanchel and next Sunday, November 22 at the Sala Bóveda in Barcelona.

The invited band of the Tour will be the Galicians Perpetual, who are going to tour to present their latest studio album Maze Of Chaos.

You can purchase your advance tickets at metaltrip.com and myacceso.com and from the usual physical points in your city.

The dates of “Return To Runbicon Tour” from Benediction are:

November 18 – Porto – TBA

November 19 – Lisbon – RCA Club

November 20 – Seville – Custom Room

November 21 – Madrid – Live Room

November 22 – Barcelona – Vault Room