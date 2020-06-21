The Pope was helped and after visiting the cemetery he took the opportunity to greet former neighbors

Germany.- Pope emeritus Benedict XVI he visited his old house near Regensburg, Germany, greeted former neighbors, and prayed at the tomb from his parents, as part of a trip to his once favorite places to be with his brother, the 96-year-old Rev. Georg Ratzinger, who is seriously ill.

Bavarian public television showed footage of the 93-year-old retired pontiff arriving at a house in a van-type van adapted to transport a wheelchair amid a line of police officers. Benedict XVI He smiled and greeted a small group of supporters and headed to pray at the graves of his mother, father and sister, according to the dpa news agency.

Joseph Ratzinger taught at the University of Regensburg from 1969 to 1977 before he was appointed archbishop of Munich. The house in Pentling, near Regensburg, which he built in 1969, is now a meeting and documentation center of the Pope Institute Benedict XVI, charged with preserving and making available his vast texts. The institute indicated on its website that the previous time the pontiff visited his old house it was in 2006.

Benedict XVI He also visited his brother, Georg Ratzinger, who lives in an apartment. Georg Ratzinger was a long-time choirmaster in Regensburg and both were ordained priests the same day in 1951.

The Diocese of Regensburg reported that Benedict XVI It arrived on Thursday and would remain at least until Monday.

The pope emeritus has lived in a monastery in the Vatican complex since shortly after his retirement in 2013, a decision that shocked the Catholic world. Elected to the papacy in 2005 as successor to Saint John Paul II, Ratzinger became the first pontiff in 600 years to resign his office. The current Pope Francis replaced him.