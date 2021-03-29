Benedict Cumberbatch’s appearance is a mystery

Benedict Cumberbatch had to hide during an interview to keep his appearance for Doctor Strange in the multiverse of insanity a secret

Benedict Cumberbatch’s new look for Doctor Strange in the multiverse of insanity is so secretive that Marvel Studios does not allow him to show his face to the public. Despite having a large number of Zoom calls for projects not associated with the Doctor Strange sequel, Cumberbatch is unable to show his new look on any video call and risks getting in trouble with Marvel security.

During a panel appearance with The Concordia Forum, Benedict Cumberbatch had to keep his phone tilted towards the ceiling, making sure to inform those on the call about why he couldn’t show his face. “By the way, you’re staring at the ceiling because I can’t show you my face because I’m filming Doctor Strange and everything is seized,” Cumberbatch said during the talk. “Just to explain why you are looking at a very attractive roof on a trailer.”

Benedict looked good during that zoom meeting 😍 I just know it. He did the video while looking like Doctor Strange and it’s all embargoed, ofc. pic.twitter.com/4ax9mEkhT0 – thelostsmiles (@SmilingBenedict) March 26, 2021

Cumberbatch wore a false beard in the first installment

There have been rumors that the Sorcerer Supreme will feature a new costume in the Sam Raimi sequel. Cumberbatch also went viral earlier this year for being seen sporting his own beard after wearing a fake one in the first film.

“You know he has this wonderful facial hair in the movie. Sometimes it was real and other times it was glued… I hope I’m not telling stories outside of school here… but if he laughed too much, and he was always joking, it would turn out fine, ”Doctor Strange star Rachael McAdams told Marvel. com on the Doctor Strange red carpet in 2016.

Movement designer Jay Funk later confirmed the story. “Benedict had to keep his facial expressions tight due to his prosthetic beard. So when he had to laugh he sounded like Santa Claus haha, ”Funk tweeted in 2017.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is expected to hit theaters on March 25, 2022.