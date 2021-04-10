Benedict Cumberbatch to star in Netflix adaptation of ‘The 39 Steps’

After making ‘Patrick Melrose’ together, Benedict Cumberbatch and director Edward Berger have a new project on their hands: an adaptation of ’39 steps’ for Netflix. The streaming platform has given the miniseries the green light this Friday, April 9, which is based on the same novel of the same name that Alfred Hitchcock brought to the big screen in 1935 with Robert Donat and Madeleine Carroll.

The ‘Doctor Strange’ actor gets the title role, that of a man who is unwittingly drawn into a dangerous global conspiracy. The 1915 book is signed by John Buchan, who in addition to being a writer was a politician for the Unionist Party of Scotland and Governor General of Canada. Berger will direct the miniseries from a script by Mark L. Smith (‘Midnight Sky’, ‘The Revenant’) and produce Anonymous Content, Chapter One Pictures and SunnyMarch, the Cumberbatch company. The series will not be exactly faithful to the original novel, as it will bring the story up to the present.

More for Cumberbatch

Although for now Cumberbatch can not even show his face due to the secrecy that surrounds the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actor has a surprising number of projects ahead of him inside and outside the world of the Avengers. In addition to having confirmed ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ and the appearance of the character in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, the feature films ‘The Power of the Dog’ by Jane Campion and ‘The Electrical Life of Louis Wain’ directed by Will Sharpe. In the first, a drama about two brothers in Montana fighting over the love of a woman, he shares the screen with Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst. In Sharpe’s film, he will once again dress in period costume to play Louis Wain, the cat artist, accompanied by Andrea Riseborough and Claire Foy.

His participation in the feature films ‘Rogue Male’ by Bart Layton, ‘Rio’ by Edward Berger and ‘Magik’ has also been announced, where he will give voice to a character named Lewis Clark in this animation project. The sequel to ‘Doctor Strange’ will be released on March 25, 2022 and the third part of Tom Holland’s trilogy as Spider-Man on December 17 of this year.