Benedict Cumberbatch hides his face over Doctor Strange 2 spoilers

The actor Benedict Cumberbatch he is currently promoting “The Mauritanian” and that makes him have to do interviews, as we have been seeing him these days ago. These interviews generally yield little detail about “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, due to the secrecy surrounding the film. However, her latest interview for The Concordia Forum has drawn particular attention.

Speaking of the movie, the actor has surprised everyone by not directly appearing in it. His voice has literally been being heard, but only a wall was visible. Cumberbatch evidently apologized, explaining along the way that had he seen his current appearance, that would have involved spoilers for the Doctor Strange movie.

By the way, you’re looking at a ceiling because I can’t show you my face, because I’m shooting Doctor Strange and it’s all seized, my appearance.

Benedict looked good during that zoom meeting 😍 I just know it. He did the video while looking like Doctor Strange and it’s all embargoed, ofc. pic.twitter.com/4ax9mEkhT0 – thelostsmiles (@SmilingBenedict) March 26, 2021

It is true that we had already been able to verify that the actor had grown his beard, perhaps trying to offer a look closer to the comics. In the past, “artificial beard” has been used to recreate Strange’s beard. If you have had to grow a beard that will imply a change from previous appearances of the characters. It can also have the indirect message that it can give us clues from the movie.

Likewise, it has recently sounded that the Supreme Sorcerer will wear a new outfit even closer to the look he has in the cartoons, although we still do not have many more details of the film. In fact, it is also not known how the issue of the multiverse will be dealt with. What they have made clear is that this film can be seen without having seen anything of what happened in “Scarlet Witch and Vision” / “WandaVision”, although we know that Wanda / Scarlet Witch will have a prominent participation in the film. has officially announced.

