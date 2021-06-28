Benedict Cumberbatch could return to epic fantasy

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch could jump back into epic fantasy and sign for one of the best movies of 2023.

A few years ago, Benedict Cumberbatch already played Smaug in the trilogy of Hobbit And now it could be in another similar franchise that is currently in full swing. It is the film adaptation of Dungeons & Dragons, which already has a great cast.

At the moment Benedict Cumberbatch He is in his best cinematographic moment since he is considered one of the biggest stars of Marvel studios thanks to his role as Doctor Strange. In addition, he has already shot the sequel that will be released in 2022. But if he finally joins Dungeons & Dragons would share the screen with Chris pine (Star Trek, Wonder Woman), Hugh grant (The Gentlemen: The Mafia Lords, Operation UNCLE), Regé-Jean Page (The Bridgertons, Sylvie’s Love), Sophia lillis (This shit beats me, IT), Justice smith (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Pokémon: Detective Pikachu) and Michelle Rodriguez (Fast & Furious, Sweet revenge).

In fact, an image has been leaked of what it will look like Michelle Rodriguez that we leave you next:

For now there are few details of the plot.

Obviously the movie Dungeons & Dragons it will be a free adaptation of the board game that has been making players enjoy for so many years. The directors of Game night (2018), Jonathan Goldstein Y John Francis Daley, they are taking care of the project and also tweaked the latest version of the script based on an earlier draft of Michael Gilio (Kwik Stop, Dark Harvest). But alas, the details of the plot are still under wraps.

Meanwhile, to Benedict Cumberbatch we can see it in Rogue Male, where a hunter’s failed attempt to assassinate a dictator forces him to seek refuge in the English countryside. River where he will play a financial reporter who travels to Rio de Janeiro to visit a wealthy friend, only to be sucked into a plot to fake the death of his friend. Lastly, it will also do Magik, where he will lend his voice to Lewis Clark, a brilliant author who stumbles upon a world of magic after the disappearance of his two young children. He will also begin a quest to try to stop the insidious evil that threatens to destroy both his new world and the old one.

Would you like to see Benedict Cumberbatch in Dungeons & Dragons? It will surely be a spectacular signing.