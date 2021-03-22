Benedetto believed that Valoyes had scored the goal against Talleres and the Colombian died laughing

Last night, Boca and Talleres de Córdoba faced each other for the match corresponding to date 6 of the League Cup.

The Xeneize He came from drawing against River and wanted to confirm whether or not he had started a good streak in the tournament.

The people from Córdoba again stomped on La Bombonera and beat the local once again at their own home.

The 2 to 1, almost agonizing, gave a new blow to a Boca that does not seem to find the course despite the recent titles.

At the end of the meeting, Marcelo Benedetto spoke with Diego Valoyes, author of the winning goal for The t.

The journalist believed that the Colombian had converted, on his own doorstep, the goal of the partial tie for the team led by Miguel Ángel Russo.

The midfielder laughed as Gustavo López, from the floor, clarified that it had been Michael Santos who ended up putting the ball into his own goal. Big moment.