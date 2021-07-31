Bencic emulates Federer and Wawrinka and adds the third Olympic gold for Switzerland

Belinda Bencic did not enter too many pools before the Tokyo Olympics 2021 start. However, a magnificent week marked by regularity and knowing how to be in the important moments (especially in the decisive sets) have ended up securing her a gold medal, an absolute success that puts her on the same level as the great tennis legends of his country. This is the third gold medal in tennis for Swiss. Previous? Some such Roger Federer Y Stan wawrinka in the 2008 Beijing men’s doubles, and the man who started it all: Marc rosset in the men’s individual at Barcelona 92. Not bad for the Swiss population.