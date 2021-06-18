Bencic, Cornet, Samsonova and Azarenka will play the semifinals in Berlin

The Swiss Belinda Bencic, fifth, and the Belarusian Victoria Azarenka, seventh, reflected their status as favorites and reached the semifinals of the Berlin tournament from which the Spanish Garbie Muguruza was eliminated, defeated by the French Alize Cornet.

Bencic, finalist this year in Adelaide and with four trophies in his history, beat the Russian Ekaterina Alxandrova 6-4, 4-6 and 7-6 (4) and met with the French Aliz Cornet, executioner of the Spanish Garbie Muguruza, who had a match point, 6-4, 3-6 and 7-6 (5).

On the other hand, Azarenka ended the resistance of the American Jessica Pegula and in three sets (6-2, 5-7 and 6-4) and almost two hours of play, she was one step away from a final that has not reached since in 2020, when he played those of the United States Open and Ostrava, which he lost, and that of New York, which he won to raise his crop of titles to twenty-one.

The Belarusian will face Samsonova, who defeated the American Madison Keys in the quarterfinals, 7-6 (4), 2-6 and 7-6 (0).