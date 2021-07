Belinda Bencic is curdling an unforgettable week in these Olympic Games Tokyo 2021 and you already know that you will have a prize in the form of metal for all your effort and good work. It has been assured after emerging unscathed from a vibrant duel against Elena Rybakina, full of alternatives for both players and in which the Helvetica imposed its greater consistency of backcourt to do an escapism exercise against the attacks of its rival. The final result was 7-6 (2) 4-6 6-3.