Bencic and Samsonova will play the title in Berlin

Updated 06/19/2021 – 18:02

The Switzerland Belinda Bencic reached his second final of the season this Saturday and fight for the title in the berlin tournament before the russian Liudmila Samsonova that, coming from the previous phase, surprised the Belarusian Victoria Azarenka and expanded her great performance and, so far, the best role of her career.

The Helvtica, fifth favorite, I won with solvency the French Alize Cornet by 7-5 and 6-4 in one hour and 48 minutes to reach his fourth final on grass, a surface in which he only triumphed in Eastbourne in 2015. Bencic, twelfth in the world, aspires to the fifth trophy of his career, the first since 2019 when he conquered Dubai and Moscow

Finalist this year in Adelaide, Bencic will be measured by the title with Samsonova, revelation of the competition. Coming from the previous phase, he was in the first final of his career after beat Belarusian Victoria Azarenka 6-4 and 6-2 in 67 minutes.

Ranked 106th in the WTA rankings, she has never gone this far in a tournament. Common in minor events, Samsonova, 22, aspires to inaugurate her record in Berlin.