Bencic and Samsonova will fight for the title at the WTA in Berlin

The Switzerland Belinda Bencic reached his second final of the season this Saturday and will bid for the title at the Berlin WTA before the russian Liudmila Samsonova that, coming from the previous phase, surprised the Belarusian Victoria Azarenka and expanded on his great performance and, so far, the best role of his career.

The fifth seed from Switzerland successfully beat French Alize Cornet 7-5, 6-4 in one hour and 48 minutes to reach her fourth final on grass, a surface on which she only triumphed at Eastbourne in 2015.

Bencic, twelfth in the world, aspires to the fifth trophy of his career, the first since 2019 when he conquered Dubai and Moscow.

A finalist this year in Adelaide, Bencic will face Samsonova, a revelation of the competition, for the title. Coming from the qualifying phase, she reached the first final of her career after beating Belarusian Victoria Azarenka 6-4, 6-2 in 67 minutes.

Ranked 106th in the WTA rankings, she has never gone this far in a tournament. A regular at minor events, Samsonova, 22, aspires to inaugurate her record in Berlin.