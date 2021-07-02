Bencic and Kenin are eliminated in the 30th final of Wimbledon

07/02/2021

On at 18:30 CEST

The Latvian Jelena Ostapenko, number 20 of the WTA and the Ukrainian player Marta Kostyuk, number 126 of the WTA won in the thirty-second final of Wimbledon by 6-3 and 6-4 in one hour and nine minutes to the Swiss tennis player Belinda Bencic already the american Sofia kenin, numbers 155 and 33 of the WTA. After this result, Ostapenko and Kostyuk will be in the round of 32 at Wimbledon.

The losing pair managed to break their opponents’ serve 3 times, while the winners achieved it 5 times. Likewise, Ostapenko and Kostyuk achieved 91% effectiveness in the first service, committed 3 double faults and took 62% of the service points, while the effectiveness of their opponents was 94%, they made 2 double faults and they achieved 49% of the service points.

In the round of 32, the winners will be measured against the Canadian players Sharon fichman Y Giuliana Olmos.

This tournament takes place in London between June 28 and July 11 on outdoor grass. In this competition a total of 63 couples are presented.