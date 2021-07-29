Bencic also accesses the doubles final

Switzerland may be in luck. In the absence of players like Roger Federer or Stan Wawrinka, the Olympic discipline could not be expected at all that Belinda Bencic He was two games away from being able to make history in his country. The Swiss player, in addition to accessing the final in the singles, got together with Viktorija Golubic advance to the doubles final, after beating Brazilians Laura Pigossi and Luisa Stefani 7-5, 6-3. If you want to get gold in this modality, you will need to beat the top favorites, the Czechs Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova.