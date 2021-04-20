Ben Wheatley has a new movie version of ‘Doom’ in mind

In 2005 came ‘Doom’, a film adaptation of id Software’s first-person video game that Universal Pictures brought to the big screen without much success. With the game franchise now back on track, filmmaker Ben Wheatley (‘Rebecca’) revealed in an interview with The Playlist that he intends to bring the video game back to life on the big screen with his particular vision of the franchise.

Wheatley, who had to leave directing the ‘Tomb Raider 2’ video game adaptation with Alicia Vikander due to a scheduling conflict, said: “I still want to do a Doom movie though. It’s been done, but let’s go. ! Or Counter-Strike, that would be what I would like to do. “

Directed by Andrzej Bartkowiaky starring Dwayne Johnson, Rosamund Pike, and Karl Urban, in 2005 Universal hit the jackpot with an adaptation of ‘Doom’ that was not well received by critics. It also did not raise too much expectation among the public, with a worldwide collection that was around 58 million dollars for a budget of 60 million.

Meanwhile, Wheatley has just released his latest horror film, “In the Earth,” and is set to direct the sequel to the giant creature movie starring Jason Statham, “Meg 2.”