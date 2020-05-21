The Tonight Show& nbsp;a hilarious anecdote they shared decades ago. “data-reactid =” 12 “> Last May 11, the comedian and actor Jerry stiller He died in his native New York, just a month before his 93rd birthday, from natural causes. The entertainment industry said goodbye to a great man who made us laugh on many occasions – some of them with his son Ben stiller, in whose projects he regularly participated. And flaunting the humorous and carefree spirit of his father, Ben has shared on The Tonight Show a hilarious anecdote that they shared decades ago.

Ben Stiller with his father Jerry in a Zoolander scene (Image: Paramount Pictures).

In the interview, Stiller also revealed what it's like to have parents working in the entertainment industry, since Jerry collaborated with his mother Anne Meara, who died in 2015. The three met years ago on The Tonight Show to play charades – a perfect occasion for Jerry to show off his quirky sense of humor.

The 54-year-old actor was the first to announce the death of his father on Twitter last week:

I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad. pic.twitter.com/KyoNsJIBz5 – Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) May 11, 2020

