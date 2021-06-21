Ben Simmons talks about next season after being eliminated

The Philadelphia Sixer player, Ben simmons dialogue about the following season after being disqualified by the Atlanta Hawks in the Playoffs of the NBA.

The base Ben simmons I refer to him personally who needs better various factors of his style of play that he needs to be a better player in the NBA.

Ben simmons I specifically know his offensive side, he issued that he was not present in the series of Playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks team in the NBA.

Here the words of Ben simmons:

“Offensively, I was not present in this series. There are many things that I need to work on ”.

“Offensively, I wasn’t there this series. There’s a lot of things I need to work on. “ – Ben Simmons (h / t @NoahLevick) pic.twitter.com/WdFY0uyHt0 – NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) June 21, 2021

This season Ben simmons averaged 14 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists per game in the NBA. Not a very effective season to say, as he has the potential to average over 20 points.