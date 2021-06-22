Ben Simmons plans to switch hands to take his shot

The Philadelphia Sixers player, Ben simmons has a drastic plan regarding your threw specifically for the following season in the NBA.

As everybody know Ben simmons is one of the least effective players in the NBA in general and for this is one of the reasons that he will change hands to carry out his threw on the NBA.

By drastic we mean really drastic. According to reports, Simmons you might be planning to change your shooting hand for next season:

“It will focus this summer on skill development,” revealed Brian Windhorst, an expert at the NBA from ESPN, in a recent appearance on SportsCenter. “One of the things that they have told me is on the table, it has not been decided, but it is on the table, is to examine if his dominant shooting hand changes from left to right.”

Maybe Ben simmons with this decision will come a little more effective in terms of your shot in the NBA, since it is the only factor that is missing to become one of the best players in the NBA.