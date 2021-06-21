Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76rs failure responsibility in 2021

Perhaps there will no longer be such a clear opportunity for the Philadelphia 76ers it will end up curdling and close the circle begun years ago, with seasons that involved a journey in the desert with the vague promise of future glory. Ben simmons Y Joel embiid In recent years they have commanded a franchise that has been making adjustments in order to retain its two stars, surround them in the best possible way and qualify for the ring. These NBA 2021 playoffs They seemed to become a kind of ultimatum, from which if they were not successful, there would be serious consequences. The Australian point guard is the great noted for his lousy offensive performance throughout the series and the final loss to the Atlanta Hawks could cause an abrupt change of course for the franchise and the player.

“I have not done enough for the attacking team, I pitched badly throughout the series and there are many things I need to work on. I have to think coldly, try to be mentally tough and analyze everything that happened,” the Australian said on ESPN. , which in the next four seasons will receive $ 140 million, a figure that does not correspond at all to what he has done. At 25 years old, he continues with the same defects with which he came to the league and far from improving his shooting and attacking arguments, he seems even more stagnant. The fact that several teams have purposely fouled him to get to the free throw line has sapped his confidence a lot and he has not proven to be a strong-minded man to deal with adverse situations.

Ben Simmons 4th quarter this series: Game 1: 2-2 FG

Game 2: 0-0 FG

Game 3: 1-1 FG

Game 4: 0-0 FG

Game 5: 0-0 FG

Game 6: 0-0 FG

Game 7: 0-0 FG (Submitted by @isaacvibehrs) – StatMuse (@statmuse) June 21, 2021

His impact on defense was positive, he rebounded and assisted effectively, but if you review his statistical data in the last quarters of the series against Atlanta Hawks, the stupor is remarkable: three pitching in seven games. Unbearable for an All Star and a man who receives a salary like that of the Australian. His understanding with Joel Embiid is far from the best and the Philadelphia 76ers fear a Cameroonian rout, since it seems impossible to do without Ben simmons right now. As if this weren’t enough, the Australian finished with the worst playoff hit percentage in NBA history, worsening the records of Shaquille O’Neal and Wilt Chamberlain. An absolute disaster with no apparent simple solution for the team.