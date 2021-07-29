Ben Simmons’ list of suitors is reduced to three

It is one of the names of the summer, a no-brainer that will have to be fixed as quickly as possible. Ben Simmons will not remain at Philadelphia Sixers, will leave Doc Rivers’ team and will have to find a new place in the league.
So, despite the fact that the Australian playmaker’s name has been linked to a large number of franchises in the league, the future of Ben Simmons will be in one of the following three: Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors or Washington Wizards. Information from Sam Amick. In which of them does the forward fit the best?
“Ben Simmons will be on the move. One source close to the situation handicapped Miami, Toronto and Washington as the most likely landing spots.”
