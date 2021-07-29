Ben Simmons’ list of suitors is reduced to three

It is one of the names of the summer, a no-brainer that will have to be fixed as quickly as possible. Ben Simmons will not remain at Philadelphia Sixers, will leave Doc Rivers’ team and will have to find a new place in the league.

So, despite the fact that the Australian playmaker’s name has been linked to a large number of franchises in the league, the future of Ben Simmons will be in one of the following three: Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors or Washington Wizards. Information from Sam Amick. In which of them does the forward fit the best?