“Ben Simmons is the main target of the Golden State Warriors”

One of the most notable names of the summer in the NBA is that of Ben simmons. After the catastrophe of the Eastern team and after being eliminated in the conference semifinals, most NBA rumors point to a mandatory departure of the forward of Philadelphia Sixers.

Since the number 1 of the NBA Draft 2016 was released, there were many teams that crowded at the doors of the offices of the Wells Fargo Center to try to close his signing. A player who, despite having received all the criticism, still has a series of skills and abilities that are more than interesting depending on which contexts.

A future in the Warriors?

Journalist Stephen A. Smith ESPN has confirmed that Ben Simmons’ nearest future could be in Golden state warriors. From La Bahía they will drive all possible avenues to convince the Pennsylvania franchise, and it really is an operation with a lot of sense.

“I think the Golden State Warriors will go the extra mile for Ben Simmons, so keep all your ears open. It is very possible that Simmons ends up in the Warriors ”, sentenced the journalist in his First Take program.

With the possible inclusion of Kelly Oubre In the agreement, the roster that Steve Kerr coaches would receive a spectacular reinforcement in its outside line, providing a playmaker who dominates all the records in the defensive section and the direction of the game.

In fact, the context is ideal because the rest of the team would free themselves in the scoring and the outside throw, commanded by Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, the quintet would have two specialists from the best defenders in the entire league and a very complete young talent such as James Wiseman.

The Warriors thus join San antonio spurs as the main interested in his signing, at least for now. Will Ben Simmons end up on the gold team?