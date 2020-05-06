Simmons and Embiid training sessions have been authorized | Mitchell Leff / .
Philadelphia 76ers general manager Elton Brand said Tuesday that Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid had access to the team’s practice facilities during the coronavirus-related hiatus.
The executive clarified that both stars have the backing of the commissioner’s office. “Ben and others have received permission to use our facilities,” Brand said according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “It is essential that they have the right equipment to work and rehabilitate. So that’s where they have been. They have done it from the first week. We were able to get them there.”
The NBA ordered teams to close their practice facilities on March 20. Franchises in places that currently have a decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases may open on Friday with various limitations.
The Sixers’ facility is located across the Delaware River in New Jersey. That city, like many other jurisdictions, has been restricting public gatherings amid the pandemic. It is unclear how many people the 76ers have been allowing to enter their building.
Simmons last played on February 22 before being sidelined with a back injury. It is expected to be ready if the 2019-20 season is resumed as soon as they define a date.