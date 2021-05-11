Ben Rothwell vs. Philipe Lins rescheduled for UFC Vegas 27

After not materializing in UFC Vegas 26 After health problems in the process of cutting weight, the fight between Ben Rothwell and Philipe Lins already has a new date. The two will meet at UFC Vegas 27.

The change was confirmed by Marcel Dorff of MMA DNA Monday afternoon.

Rothwell, comes from losing front Marcin tybura by unanimous decision in UFC Fight Island 5. The defeat ended a two-win streak. Before that fight, he beat Ovince St. Preux by decision in UFC Jacksonville.

Lins, became known for being the winner of the heavyweight tournament of PFL on 2018. After his arrival in the Octagon he has lost two fights and will try to obtain his first victory in UFC. In his last fight, he was knocked out by Tanner boser on UFC Vegas 4.

UFC Vegas 27 It will be held on May 22 at the UFC Apex from The Vegas, Nevada.