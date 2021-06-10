Ben Mendelsohn would return as Orson Krennic for Cassian Andor

We continue talking about returns and if a few hours ago the participation of Forest Whitaker in the series was confirmed “Cassian Andor” like Saw Gerrera, the involvement of Ben mendelsohn in the Star Wars series destined for Disney +.

Whoever served as the main villain in the movie “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” seems to also have at least one appearance in this series, whose events will be prior to those we saw in that movie. Remember that Mendelsohn gave life to Orson Krennic in the film. The importance of Krennic in the series is unknown, so he could be a simple scene or a regular character throughout the twelve episodes of the series.

As we saw in ‘Rogue One’, Krennic was responsible for the security of the Death Star project. The film ends with the death of Krennic and Andor when the Death Star shoots over the coastal planet Scarif. In 2019, Mendelsohn said he would return to the Star Wars galaxy “without a doubt.”

“Andor” is a tense espionage thriller created by Tony Gilroy, coming to Disney + in 2022. Diego Luna, reprises the role of the rebel spy Cassian Andor who already played in the movie “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” This series will be a prequel to what we saw in that movie to see how Cassian ends up joining ranks with the Rebels.

In the cast of the series we also have Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Fiona Shaw, Stellan Skarsgård, Kyle Soller, Robert Emms, and the returns of Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma and Duncan Pow as Ruescott Melshi.

Via information | The Direct