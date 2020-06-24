Criticism against Facebook Because of their stance towards content that propagates hate speech, they have grown the protest against cu adding, little by little, more and more brands, one of the most recent is Ben & Jerry’s.

On Tuesday, the Unilever-owned ice cream brand said it joins the call to remove its ads from the company’s Menlo Park platforms.

A tweet and CEO’s stance

Through his official Twitter account, Ben & Jerry’s announced that he will stop investing in advertising on both Facebook and Instagram, due to concerns about the role of social media in spreading hate speech.

« We will pause all paid advertising on Facebook and Instagram in the United States to support the #StopHateForProfit campaign. (…) Facebook, Inc. must take clear and unequivocal actions to prevent its platform from being used to spread and amplify racism and hatred, ”said the company.

Ben & Jerry’s message comes in support of the call made by NAACP, as well as other organizations such as Anti-Defamation League, which occurred in the context of global protests and demonstrations for the death of George Floyd, as well as the position of the United States government. Recall that it was, along with Nike and Twitter one of the first brands to take a firm stand on the murder of the Texas native.

It is also consistent with the words of the CEO of the ice cream brand, Matthew McCarthy who recently said: “What you have been doing is not quite right with our values, period. (…) The reality is that everything that is correct for the business, but that is wrong for our values, is wrong ”.

His words, quoted on MarketWatch, came on Monday during the CMO Network Summit hosted by The Wall Street Journal’s CMO Network.

We will pause all paid advertising on Facebook and Instagram in the US in support of the #StopHateForProfit campaign. Facebook, Inc. must take the clear and unequivocal actions to stop its platform from being used to spread and amplify racism and hate. >>> https://t.co/7OpxtcbDGg pic.twitter.com/I989Uk9V3h – Ben & Jerry’s (@benandjerrys) June 23, 2020

A boycott that grows

Ben & Jerry’s adherence to the boycott of Facebook grows. More and more signatures are joining the NAACP call made last week, in which it asks big advertisers to withdraw their investment in Facebook advertising during the month of July, protesting what they describe as a failure of the social network in your actions to make your platform a less hostile place.

During the weekend we realized the position he took The North Face. The sportswear and outerwear brand owned by VF Corp announced that it will stop paying advertising in Facebook and Instagram, in reaction to what it considers that the social network has a content policy that is not compatible.

What was done by the firm based in San Francisco, California is one of the most globally projected, but they have joined the cause Patagonia, REI, Mozilla and Upwork, as well as about 100 small companies.

