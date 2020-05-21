BEN DE LA COUR – SHADOW LAND

The gloom, the despair, stories of the damned and misguided, the lumpen, but also redemption and optimism. Beings like the author who are like lost sheep, far from the fold, separated, without direction, living in their own way, that is SHADOW LAND, the monumental work of BEN DE LA COUR.

Ben was a successful amateur boxer who went astray before starting his adult life and what followed was the imaginable: jail, foster homes, alcohol, drugs and mint health centers. l Ben redeemed himself and decided to tell portraits and life lessons born from his own and strange experiences. Songs of gloomy places and people of lost souls, but whose author does not punish or mislead, because life sometimes offers new opportunities for salvation as the author well knows, who to record the LP requested a strange grant from the Arts Council of Canada and it was approved in an extraordinary way. It would be fate, God, the Goddess Fortuna or the Earth Mother, but there goes a Nashville-based singer-songwriter who walked from Winnipeg with his pack to record the album of his life under the direction of producer Scott Nolan. Life grants the redemption of the fallen angel

There is no better way than the blues for the songs of the damned and desperate and SHADOW LAND is based on that pivot. “High Heels Down the Holler” is a creepy, dusty blues with an acoustic, greasy slide reminiscent of the Great Hobo Tom Waits, while in that ironic national motto of “In God We Trust … All Other’s Pay Cash” takes the aggressive and electric side of the blues with Negroid choruses to fuel the servile hard on money. It is the punk blues from “Basin Lounge” who ignites the sulphide-based veins extracted from the Electric Dylan and Jerry Lee Lewis’ savage beating on the piano

The harsh stories, the biographies of the misfits and criminals, as well as the wishes of the author find their detail in the exciting and sensitive ballads that are the center of gravity of the album. “The Last Chance Farm” describes the first step towards the Light from a double point of view, on the one hand that of Ben, which describes the place, that Rehabilitation Center where the redemption took place, and on the other hand, under the protection of an infinite tenderness of acoustics and sweet voice, the sad reasons of one of the sick for his seclusion. A masterpiece. “Amazing Grace (Slight Return)”, with a similar sound concept, a theme of exciting fragility that lifts the soul and makes tears flow. “Swam Dive” at the height of any of Shane Mcgowan’s best ballads, tells a terrifying tale of broken love and suicide as a sweet and emotional waltz plays against the pain of the story to build a sensational piece of tragic beauty. “Shadow Land”, the autobiographical song that gives the album its title, is captivating with that piano by Jeremy Rusu with chords of unforgettable beauty, being the violin who created it in “From Now On”.

Ben not only uses simplicity and tenderness for his narrations, sometimes as in the initial “God’s Only Son”, he surprises with a western-style gothic country treatment to tell the story of a robber who feels God following teachers like 16 Horsepower. “Harmeless Indian Medicine Blues” remembers again the most emphatic and raw Waits singing as if he were a drunk gravedigger. Two samples of the histrionic capacity of this true story teller. “Anderson´s Small Ritual” is the acoustic respite from so much theatricality before moving on to “Valley Of The Moon”, the Cohenian song that ends this amazing collection of letters

Ben De La Cour has found his soul through stories of pain and redemption. That soul that has embodied in “Shadow Land”, without a doubt one of those sublime anomalies that we have the opportunity to live. A golden dam.

BEN DE LA COUR – SHADOW LAND

10 Final Note

