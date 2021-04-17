Ben Askren will try to shut up Jake Paul’s mouth in the second edition of Triller Fight Club

Although not to the liking of many, Jake Paul and Ben Askren have been attracting media attention in recent months. A match between the former champion of Bellator MMA Y One Championship and the YouTuber, will be held tomorrow Saturday in the second edition of Triller Fight Club.

After many provocations, the time has come and both will resolve their differences in the ring.

Withdrawn from the MMA since 2019, after a bad phase in UFC, Ben askren saw the challenge of Jake paul as an opportunity to return to activity in a different sport. Besides the big salaries, “Funky” will seek to end the hype of Paul, who continues to be obsessed with proving himself in the ring.

Last November, the social media influencer was one of the stars of the first edition of Triller Fight Club. In the co-star fight, the YouTuber faced the ex NBA, Nate robinson who he impressed and knocked him out in the second round, a victory he did not overlook on social media.

Besides of YouTuber and the former fighter of MMA, the event will feature the musical performance of the following artists:

The Black Keys, Saweetie, Mt. Westmore, Snoop dogg, Ice cube, Too $ hort, E-40, Doja cat, Major Lazer Y Justin Bieber.

Former champion of UFC, Frank Mir will face Steve Cunningham, on his boxing debut. The co-star will be a match between Regis Prograis Y Ivan Redkach.

Now, Jake paul he will have to show that he has the conditions to face a high-level fighter. Although he is not in the best phase of his career. Askren, who recovered from hip surgery, has long experience in the MMA and former Olympic wrestler will seek to prove that the undefeated of the social media phenomenon was just luck.

SATURDAY 17 // LIVE ON ESPN2

21:00 ARG / URU / 20:00 BOL / CHI / PAR / VEN / 19:00 COL / ECU / PER

Jake paul vs. Ben askren

Regis Prograis vs. Ivan Redkach

Steve Cunningham vs. Frank Mir

Reykon vs. Joe fournier

