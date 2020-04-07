Khabib Nurmagomedov ultimately not going to defend the World Lightweight Championship in UFC 249. Instead it will come into play Justin Gaethje for take on Tony Ferguson for the Interim Lightweight Championship.

Ferguson vs Gaethje at UFC 249

These two stories are giving a lot to talk about and Recently Ben Askren he wanted to give his opinion.

“Too bad not to see Khabib vs Tony but I’m happy there is still a fight“

At the same time, the veteran fighter wonders what’s going to happen to Conor McGregor.