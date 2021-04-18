Ben Askren speaks after loss to Jake Paul: “Let the world down”

Ben Askren’s tough defeat to him YouTuber Jake Paul will give a lot to talk about. After being knocked out in the first round, the former UFC it was pronounced after the combat.

In a press conference after the event, the veteran regretted the result and apologized to the fans.

“I was knocked out by Jake Paul. It is shameful. I disappointed everyone. People hate Jake Paul. The fans wanted to see me humiliating him and I didn’t do that ”, declared Askren.

Showing little connection to boxing, Askren He denied any chance of not dedicating himself seriously to the fight. According to the former champion of Bellator MMA Y One Championship, the match was just a simple exhibition match.

“I fought the best I could. My training was good, considering that I was sitting on a sofa for a year and a half. They offered me the fight, I accepted and started training immediately. I got to the best possible shape, I took it seriously. I have no apologies “ concluded Ben.

Famous for its grappling, Ben I saw no action since the defeat in front Demian Maia on UFC Singapore. After the defeat, the American announced his retirement from the MMA, but returned to face the YouTuber.

The combat against Jake paul marked his boxing debut. The digital influencer, for his part, obtained his third victory in the ring.