Ronda Rousey has been making many comments against WWE and against professional wrestlers. The former star of UFC it is clear that you cannot compare the stringing industry with the cage industry. He claims to love both worlds, but he claims they are not the same. But his statements have raised controversy.

Ben Askren responds to Ronda Rousey

Those who are answering it are mainly related to wrestling, but they are also giving their opinions from the MMA. For example, now we collect interesting words of Ben Askren in Twitter also known for not keeping quiet.

“Do you think Ronda Rousey is really so unpleasant or do you try to make everyone see her like that?“

As we have previously commented, it could be thought that the words of the ex-fighter and ex-fighter are related to the fact that wants to return to the fight company and is only preparing for it. Let’s remember that when he left he did it as rude, since the majority of fans were in favor of Becky lynch.