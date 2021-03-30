Ben Askren responds to Masvidal’s taunt: “You hit the luckiest knee of your life and made you famous”

Taking into account the magnitude of a loss in record time (00:05 to be exact), Ben askren He was an exemplary loser. He never made excuses or detracted from the flying knee with which Jorge Masvidal left him stiff as a board in the UFC 239.

Until now.

During a press conference held by the promoter Triller last Friday in Atlanta, Masvidal, who is preparing for a title rematch against Kamaru usman in it UFC 261, made a surprise appearance in the form of a video call with Jake Paul, in which ‘Gamebred’ mocked Askren asking if he was “still alive” in reference to the KO of almost two years ago.

Criticized on social networks for taking sides with a youtuber like Paul, Masvidal responded by assuring that Askren does not represent MMA, but rather a group of “crotch sniffers”, referring to the fighters.

Askren, for his part, was quick to reply, assuring that what happened at UFC 239 was nothing more than luck.

I’ve refrained for 2 years, but let’s be real Jorge. You landed the luckiest knee of your life and I made you famous. You are welcome. You got 50-43’d by Usman and will likely again next month. Beat it loser. https://t.co/JwZyaxGYa1 – Funky (@Benaskren) March 29, 2021

«I have contained myself for two years, but let’s be honest, Jorge. You hit the luckiest knee of your life and made you famous. You are welcome. You lost 50 – 43 to Usman and it is very likely that you will do it again next month. Get lost, loser.

After UFC 239, Askren was put to sleep by Demian Maia in which it would end up being his last appearance on the Octagon. Masvidal, meanwhile, captured the symbolic belt of «BMF» with a victory by TKO against Nate diaz.

Askren is scheduled to make his professional boxing debut on April 17.