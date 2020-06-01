Jul 6, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Ben Askren (blue gloves) is assessed by medical personnel after being knocked out with a knee by Jorge Masvidal (not pictured) at T-Mobile Arena. Jorge Masvidal set a new record for the fastest knockout in UFC history with five seconds. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: USATSI-402111 ORIG FILE ID: 20190706_jcd_cs1_150.JPG

Ben Askren supports Jon Jones as he suspects the UFC is not paying him what he is worth.

Jon Jones’ relationship with the UFC and its president, Dana White, has been tainted by a possible confrontation against Francis Ngannou that, it seems, will definitely not happen.

Ben Askren seems to support Jon Jones’ belief that he is undervalued and believes he will have a hard time getting a well-deserved raise.

Yes I think @JonnyBones is likely worth more than what the UFC is paying him. – Anhyzer Askren (@Benaskren) May 31, 2020

That said, you will have a hard time forcing them to pay more.

Askren believes this is not the last time we will see Jon Jones face challenges with the UFC over his paychecks.

Despite the fact that @ufc needs stars more right now that ever is weighed against their historic resistance to give pay bumps when pushed – Anhyzer Askren (@Benaskren) May 31, 2020

Is Jon really willing to risk a long free time and that this risk will pay off?

My bet is that he will wait a bit. You get a small raise but it’s still not worth it and then we have the same situation in 12-18 months.

Now, does the UFC pay its fighters according to their fighting talent or their ability to generate marketing and sales that make the company make money? From this point on, Jon Jones should evaluate his financial demands on Dana White.