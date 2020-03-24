Ben Arfa’s ordeal in Valladolid due to the coronavirus

Surely for Hatem Ben Arfa his time at Real Valladolid It is not being expected. The talented French player arrived on the winter market after being unemployed for several months without a team. He wanted to feel like a footballer again and at the same time help the team from Pucelano to achieve the goal of salvation. A signing that generated expectations that he has not yet met on the pitch, as he was out of shape and Sergio barely gave him half an hour since he landed at Valladolid.

To top, The coronavirus crisis erupted. The health alert forced to suspend soccer in our country, so Ben Arfa still cannot show and demonstrate the reason for his arrival. To make matters worse, the Gaul has had to change residence due to confinement. When he arrived he preferred staying in a central hotel in Valladolid He had to rent a house, but the government’s decision that all the hotels close down meant that he was “kicked out” of what was his house.

Two Ghanaian companions

In the midst of quarantine, Ben Arfa had to take all his things and move to the residence that the Valladolid club has to house some homegrown players, as As points out. There he will share a roof and walls with two players from the Ghanaian youth academy who have not been able to travel to their country and are confined to Valladolid.

Space will have plenty of French player, because the residence, which is located very close to Zorrilla, has about 2,700 square meters, several leisure rooms, library, swimming pool, gardens, a large dining room … In any case, it should not be easy for a footballer like him to live these weeks alone in our country, away from his family and without being able to play soccer, for which came in January…