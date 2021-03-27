Ben Affleck’s role in the Flash could only be a small cameo

Ben Affleck will return as Batman in one of the upcoming DCEU movies, which will have Flash in one of the main roles, which will star Ezra Miller, his co-star in Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%. This was revealed a few months ago, when it was said that, officially, the cinematic universe that Warner Bros. is building will bring together several Batman in the same movie. This story that will adapt the Flashpoint comic also features time travel and the multiverse as its protagonists, so it’s a good way to get fans back to see the actor who plays the latest incarnation of the Bat Man.

While Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson were working on The Batman, which will be the new version of the DC superhero to hit the big screen, and which was also recently confirmed to have finished filming according to the director, Ben affleck He put on the suit again for the Justice League project that Zack Snyder initially directed before 2017, but which is now a full movie that can be seen on HBO Max and various sites that allow the movie to be rented. In the four hours that the film lasts, the Batman of Ben affleck He was in charge of gathering other people with special abilities such as Cyborg and Aquaman to together with Wonder Woman, and later Superman, they could defeat Steppenwolf and drive Darkseid away from Earth.

For fans of DC comics and productions, Affleck is one of the best incarnations that have been made of the superhero and to be able to see him in what Zack snyder had originally planned served as a confirmation that the actor was cut out to play Batman, and now that the hashtag #RestoreTheSnyderverse has become a trend on Twitter, many dream not only of Justice League 2 and Justice League 3, which according to Snyder were part of his plan, but it is even being said on social networks that many want to see what this actor had written for the adaptation of Batman that he himself wrote and was going to star in before Reeves and Pattinson finished in charge .

At least, after so much speculation by the media and the mystery of the study, it was revealed that Ben affleck will appear once more on the screen playing this character. It was never specified how important it would be to the story or what exactly its role would be, but this allowed many theories to emerge. Fortunately, it did not take long for Andy Muschietti, the director of The Flash film, to tell in an interview with Vanity Fair how he will take advantage of the actor’s presence.

According to Muschietti, the character of Affleck will play a very substantial part in the emotional impact of the film. He assured that the film is completely Barry Allen’s, which is his story, but also that the things he has in common with Batman will come into play, such as the fact that he lost his mother at a young age. For that reason, the relationship between the two will bring the franchise to an emotional level never seen before. It can be added to this that Bruce Wayne acted as a mentor to the character of Ezra Miller and their relationship grows closer throughout Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Apparently new information indicates that we shouldn’t expect to see much of the Batman from Ben affleck in The Flash movie as Small Screen sources say she will only have a small cameo, which is compared to the role she had in the Suicide Squad movie – 25% where she appeared in a few scenes. The only way the new adaptation team got the actor to commit to participating in this movie because they managed to impress him with the arc that was written for his character, since he is not willing to return unless two are fulfilled. terms.

According to the same medium, the conditions that he put Ben affleck to put the suit back on are: Zack snyder It has to be in charge and it has to be a production that aims to continue the Snyderverse. After the success of its Justice League cut, many are hoping that Warner Bros. will go out of his way and HBO Max will become the home of the sequel to the Snyder Cut.

