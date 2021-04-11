Ben Affleck would like to stop being Batman after the Flash to continue his career as a director – Tomatazos

Ben Affleck has been in the film industry for a long time, he has excelled as an actor, screenwriter and director. In the last few years, he gained popularity for playing Batman in the DCEU films, a role that was well accepted by some but not so much by others. In early 2019 it was confirmed that he would not return as the Dark Knight and that his character in Matt Reeves’ The Batman would be covered by someone else. But the above did not prevent him from returning for Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, and that his intervention as Bruce Wayne in the film of The Flash scheduled for 2022. Although the actor will return as beloved Bruce Wayne soon, new information maintains that after the launch of that project, he will leave the superhero forever and return to his days as a director.

Playing Batman is not an easy task, you must meet certain physical characteristics to fill the shoes, in addition, your performance needs to be as grim as it is heroic. Ben affleck He did the best he could as the DCEU’s Batman, a tragic hero in search of justice despite his traumatic past experiences. That dark knight surprised us with his bold moves and a more than outstanding costume, especially in Batman vs Superman when he faced Kal-El. But even though he’s about to return to the DCEU in the movie The Flash with a very substantial and emotional impact, it is likely that after the launch of that project he will retire from the role forever.

According to Small Screen, Ben affleck He has no interest in returning as Batman, or producing any movie or series about the character (as previously discussed through rumors). It seems that the 48-year-old actor intends to say goodbye to his version of the superhero with the film of The Flash, something that is sure to hurt DCEU fans who are desperately seeking the restoration of the Snyderverse following the success of the film on the HBO Max platform. Life goes on for Affleck and you most likely don’t want to get stuck in the role of the Dark Knight.

The DC Extended Universe still has some surprises for us in the future, including new adventures with beloved characters from the Justice League. We just hope that Warner Bros. makes the best decisions for their characters and their fans, they have already missed many, too many opportunities to be the best in the industry and the genre.

After a long road of ups and downs, Flashpoint will be directed by Andy Muschietti. Ezra Miller worked hard to move the project forward, he even wrote a first script that ended up being rejected by Warner Bros. For a while, fans were not sure that this film would reach the public, but the studio ended up saying yes when they noticed that such Maybe the DCEU does have salvation after all. Of course, the film will not be a faithful adaptation of the homonymous comic, but at least it is expected to solve some errors or mysteries of this universe … it could even go much further when making new stories.

Next up from the DCEU is The Suicide Squad, which promises to be a very different one from Suicide Squad – 25%, it should be. The films in this series don’t enjoy the best of reputations, but we do know that James Gunn managed to turn the Guardians of the Galaxy into beloved superheroes (even though they came as mere strangers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and can do the same with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. villains and antiheroes of this project. We hope that the franchise manages to find the balance between quality and good fortune, the followers of these characters deserve to have a saga as unforgettable as those already known. It opens in theaters and HBO Max on August 6.

