Ben Affleck will star in Hypnotic, a thriller by Robert Rodríguez – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between lines

Brazilian actress Alice Braga is the latest signing of filmmaker Robert Rodríguez for Hypnotic, a thriller starring Ben Affleck, reported the Deadline portal.

Affleck will play a detective who tries to unravel the mysterious disappearance of his daughter while trying to solve a series of highly sophisticated heists and crimes at the same time.

Rodríguez has written the script for Hypnotic with Max Borenstein, who has worked as a screenwriter on films such as Kong: Skull Island (2017) or Godzilla vs. Kong (2021).

Rodríguez, in addition to being a screenwriter and director, will also be the producer of this feature film.

The Hispanic filmmaker is one of the most unique authors in Hollywood, since in his filmography he is able to combine festivals of blood and violence for adults such as Sin City (2005), From Dusk Till Dawn (1996) or Planet Terror (2007) with fantasies for the little ones like the Spy Kids saga or We Can Be Heroes (2020).

For his part, Affleck has two Oscars in his showcase: one for the best original screenplay for Good Will Hunting (1997), which he shared with Matt Damon; and another for the best film for Argo (2012).

Hypnotic is scheduled to begin filming in September in Austin (USA).

Before joining that shoot, Braga faces this year the goodbye of Queen of the South, a series in which she gave life to the emblematic character of Teresa Mendoza created by the Spanish writer Arturo Pérez-Reverte.

Released in April, the fifth and final season of Queen of the South will air its final episode on June 9.

The intense emotions for Braga in 2021 will not end with the farewell of Queen of the South since the actress of films such as Cidade de Deus (2002) and I Am Legend (2007) will present in August the new The Suicide Squad, from director James Gunn and in which he appears alongside Margot Robbie, Idris Elba and John Cena.

Source: However